Mike Fisher's Prank on Wife Carrie Underwood Is Guaranteed to Make You Jump

In September 2019, Katy managed to pull a fast one on fiancé Orlando Bloom by calling into a radio interview and pretended to be a fan that was pretending to be the famous singer. "Yeah, Gemma that was great, really well done," he said to the suspected caller. "Not convinced, but hard for you because I do live with that voice."

Katy, upon revealing her identity, teased, "Honey, I thought you knew me better! Do you think we should really be going down this long road if you can't even tell my own voice?"