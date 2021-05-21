Sophie Turner Is the Ultimate Jonas Brothers Fangirl as She Gushes Over New Song: “F--king Obsessed”

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

The Jonas Brothers have released new music and we know one superfan that is absolutely here for it—Sophie Turner.



The wife of fellow member Joe Jonas took to Instagram on May 20 to gush over how proud she is of the trio's new song, "Leave Before You Love Me." She featured her husband's post of the single cover on her Instagram Story with a savory caption, writing, "I'll eat up a lil slice of that delicious music pie you boys have cooked up."



In another snap that followed, she wrote, "F--king obsessed with this song. So proud as always."



For his part, Joe shared the exciting news of the debut to his Instagram and even confirmed the song will be a part of the group's performance for the Billboard Music Awards, airing on Sunday, May 23.



The "Cake By The Ocean" singer captioned the post, "#LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe is out now!! Gonna be so awesome performing this one! CAN'T WAIT."