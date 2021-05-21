Hugh Grant Recalls "Really Bizarre" Time Drew Barrymore Made Out With Him at a Restaurant for 10 Minutes

Watch : Drew Barrymore Showcases 25-Pound Weight Loss

Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore share memorable chemistry in their 2007 film Music and Lyrics, and as it turns out, there's good reason for that.

The 60-year-old star of The Undoing was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, May 20. During the visit, the 46-year-old host brought up a time many years ago when she drunkenly spotted the actor at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City and promptly made out with him, despite the fact that they weren't dating each other.

"One of the most moments that I had some of the most moxie—and I don't think we've ever talked about this—I walked into, I think it was like the Waverly Inn," Drew shared. "This was years ago—and I'd had a few drinks—and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you."

Hugh smiled throughout her retelling, and then he succinctly replied with, "Yes, I remember that." The actor is currently married to Anna Eberstein, who he wed in May 2018 and is the mother to three of his five children.