Untangling Kourtney Kardashian's Argument With Kim's Nanny

Clearing the air.

In tonight's May 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian met with Kim Kardashian to discuss the disagreement she had with the latter's nanny. Per the Poosh founder, she had "a little disagreement" with the nanny during a recent family trip.

However, as Kim highlighted in the new episode, the children's caretaker felt the situation was a bigger deal. "She said that she felt so degraded by you," the SKIMS mogul stated. "And you just started yelling at her. And you said, 'Keep your voice down.'"

Kourtney quickly shot this down as she retorted, "She's lying."

Defending herself, Kourtney revealed that her son Reign Disick confided in her about the nanny's behavior. Specifically, the youngest Disick child claimed that the nanny said he'd "go to jail" if he talked in the car.

Per Kourtney, Reign asked her to confront the nanny about the car comment. Yet, as Kim countered, the conversation "should've been in private." As Kim continued, she revealed the nanny wished Kourtney had just pulled her aside and expressed her issues one-on-one.

In regard to the accusation that Kourtney "yelled" at the nanny, the mother three said there was "not even one percent that I yelled," before adding, "She's the one who raised her voice, which is why I said, 'Lower your voice.'"