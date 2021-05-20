Russell Simmons Accuses Ex Kimora Lee of Fraud in Bombshell Lawsuit

Watch : 50 Cent and Russell Simmons Blast Oprah Over #MeToo Doc

Russell Simmons is accusing his ex-wife of stealing shares of stock to bail her new husband out of jail.

The music producer, 63, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, May 18, against his ex Kimora Lee, 46, and her spouse Tim Leissner, 49. The complaint accuses the couple of breach of contract, fraudulent concealment, breach of confidential relations/constructive fraud and more, according to the lawsuit obtained by E! News.

Simmons, who was married to Lee from 1998 to 2009, entered a new business arrangement with his ex-wife and her now-husband in 2016, when they joined his investment company, Nu Horizons, per the suit.

Nu Horizons "made considerable investments" in the "tens of millions of dollars" range into the publicly-traded company Celsius Holdings, Inc., an energy fitness drink brand.

The lawsuit alleges that Lee and Leissner then "conspired" on May 21, 2018, to use their control to "fraudulently transfer" 3,972,659 shares of Celsius to themselves.