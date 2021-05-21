Fifty Shades Fans: Read This Freed Honeymoon Scene From Christian Grey's Point of View

By midafternoon the temperature is scorching. I order some drinks from the hotel waitress, as I'm parched. Ana wakens and turns her attention to me. "Thirsty?"

"Yes," she replies, sleepily.

She's lovely. "I could watch you all day. Tired?"

In the shade of the parasol, her face flushes. "I didn't get much sleep last night."

"Me neither."

I recall a vision from last night: Ana riding me hard.

My body stirs.

S--t.

I need to cool down. Now.

Standing, I make quick work of slipping out of my denim shorts. "Come for a swim with me." I hold out my hand, and Ana blinks, a little dazed. "Swim?" I ask again. When she doesn't answer, I scoop her into my arms. "I think you need a wake-up call."

She squeals and giggles at once. "Christian! Put me down!"

"Only in the sea, baby." Laughing, I carry her across the hellish hot sand, grateful to reach the cooler, damper shoreline. Ana wraps her arms around my neck, her eyes alight with amusement as I wade into the Mediterranean.

This has woken her up. She's clinging to me like a limpet. "You wouldn't," she says, a little breathless.

I can't help my grin. "Oh, Ana, baby, have you learned nothing in the short time we've known each other?" Leaning down, I kiss her and she grasps my head, her fingers running through my hair.

Greedily, she kisses me back with a passion that catches me unawares and takes my breath away.

Ana.

I'm grateful I'm waist-deep in the water.

"I know your game," I murmur against her lips, and slowly sink into the sea, kissing her once more. The cool water, her hot, wet mouth against mine, it's arousing. She's wrapped around me, warm and wet, cloaking me in her long, lovely limbs.

This is heaven.

I consume her, our passion building while my mind empties. It's just Ana, my beautiful girl, and me. In the sea.