Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry Share Heartfelt Exchange After The Real Turmoil

Watch : "The Real" Hosts Finally Address Tamar Braxton's Exit

Well at least one dust-up from The Real is getting resolved.

Former co-hosts Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley shared a sweet exchange in the comment section of a recent Instagram post from fellow panelist Adrienne Bailon—a possible indicator that the two have patched things up since Tamar's controversial 2016 exit from the talk show.

Sharing a video of her May 12 meet-up with Tamera, Adrienne captioned the post, "You've got a friend ... forever. my #wcw @tameramowrytwo. Going from seeing you every day to not seeing you for a whole year. wow... I missed your face! Love you amiga."



From there it was a full-on love fest, Tamar commenting with a broken-heart and teary-eyed emoji and Tamera replying to Tamar, writing, "Hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu," with a sad face emoji.

The quick but cute chat between the two stars is a stark contrast from when Tamar exited the Emmy-winning series five years ago.