Eboni K. Williams Teases "Uncomfortable" Conversations About Race With RHONY Co-Stars

Eboni K. Williams wants to mention it all about race.

The Real Housewives of New York star didn't hold back in discussing the pressures of being the first Black cast member on the franchise on E! News' Just the Sip podcast, hosted by Justin Sylvester, this week.

"It's an honor and I'm so flattered and privileged to represent the litany of beautiful, brilliant women of color in general that could have been on this franchise," Williams said exclusively on the May 19 episode. "It's an enormous responsibility as well. There's an expectation of that I'm primarily concerned about, which is of my people to make sure I am representing, in general, a way that they can be proud of."

While Williams admitted that she's "absolutely not" perfect, she is always true to herself. "Am I going to handle every situation as every single Black woman would? No," Williams continued. "But I can really, truly say I give 100 percent. I bring my full-throttle self and I truly wish to be a credit to my race."