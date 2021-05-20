Schitt's Creek's Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy Ditch Mutt & Twyla For a Spooky Drama

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy as real estate agents dealing with haunted houses? Love that journey for them.

On Thursday, May 20, SYFY released the first trailer for their new drama, SurrealEstate. The spooky series, which premieres Friday, July 16, reunites the Schitt's Creek alums as Luke Evans and Susan Ireland, respectively.

And, from what the first look teases below, Tim and Sarah's new characters are vastly different than Mutt and Twyla. For starters, Tim has ditched scruffy Mutt for a clean-shaven and impeccably dressed Luke.

Not to mention, Luke will do anything to "sell the hell out of houses," according to the network. As the character shares, "Some agencies help their clients by putting vanilla extract on hot light bulbs for that fresh baked cookie smell. We help them by stopping the walls from bleeding."

This doesn't sound like the earthy-crunchy loner he played on the Pop TV series—and we couldn't be more excited.