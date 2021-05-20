Yes, Chris Pratt's Band From Parks and Recreation Is Releasing an Album

Watch : Aubrey Plaza Jokes About 'R-Rated' "Parks and Rec" Reunion

Andy Dwyer once asked, "What's 5,000 times better than a candle in the wind?" A Mouse Rat album, that's what.

On Wednesday, May 19, it was announced that the (fictional) band from Parks and Recreation will be releasing an album this summer. As fans of the show well know, Mouse Rat was led by Andy (Chris Pratt) and penned the iconic anthem "5,000 Candles In the Wind" following miniature horse Li'l Sebastian's death.

And, on the 10th anniversary of the beloved mini horse's funeral, a real Mouse Rat album has been confirmed. Alongside a video featuring anchorman Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson), the band's Instagram account wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: Mouse Rat will release their debut The Awesome Album this summer, and lead single '5,000 Candles In The Wind' is out now! Channel 4's Perd Hapley has the full story."

In a subsequent post, Mouse Rat announced they were dropping a "limited-edition vinyl."

The upcoming LP, titled The Awesome Album, arrives August 27 and has come about thanks to Dualtone Music Group. Oh, and per an announcement from Dualtone president Paul Roper, Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) may've had something to do with the new release.