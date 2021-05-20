Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Holding Hands During NYC Date

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Gossip Girl here to report: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been spotted.

It's not often fans see the A-list pair out and about in New York City these days, but that wasn't the case on Wednesday, May 19. Paparazzi snapped the Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star hand-in-hand in the city's Tribeca neighborhood after heading out for a meal.

With the Big Apple warming up, the mom of three donned a floral-print sundress and sandals while Reynolds kept casual in a button-down shirt and dark pants. Both stars sported a face mask while walking outside though New York City's mask mandate was lifted for those who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Given their more frequent outings, New Yorkers should probably keep their eyes peeled for the celebrity duo. In late April, they popped up at a Yankees game and shared pictures from their sporty night out together—including some swag from an actual player.