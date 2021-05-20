Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Holding Hands During NYC Date

Gossip Girl here to report: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been spotted.
It's not often fans see the A-list pair out and about in New York City these days, but that wasn't the case on Wednesday, May 19. Paparazzi snapped the Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star hand-in-hand in the city's Tribeca neighborhood after heading out for a meal.
With the Big Apple warming up, the mom of three donned a floral-print sundress and sandals while Reynolds kept casual in a button-down shirt and dark pants. Both stars sported a face mask while walking outside though New York City's mask mandate was lifted for those who have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Given their more frequent outings, New Yorkers should probably keep their eyes peeled for the celebrity duo. In late April, they popped up at a Yankees game and shared pictures from their sporty night out together—including some swag from an actual player.
"Mom&Dad Girl Summer. Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist. This hat is a vast improvement from the [poop emoji] I showed up in," Lively wrote on Instagram, referencing the new hats outfielder Clint Frazier gifted them. "After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee..."
When Mother's Day arrived on May 9, Reynolds made sure to celebrate his wife of eight years with his own signature brand of humor.
"It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism," he wrote to her. "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love."