See Andy Cohen Reunite With His "Beautiful" Dog Wacha One Year After Rehoming

Andy Cohen is spending some time with a dear friend.

The Watch What Happens Live host posted a video of himself reuniting with his old dog Wacha about one year after he'd announced the beagle-foxhound had been rehomed.

"It is my absolute lucky day today because I get to visit with my no. 1," he told his 4.1 million Instagram followers on May 19. "Hey Wacha, say hi to the people!"

Wagging his tail, the beloved pet lovingly licked Cohen's face. "We miss you, Wacha!" the Bravolebrity continued, giving the pup a kiss on the head. "It's a good day today, it's also beautiful out. And this dog is beautiful."

Last May, Cohen announced Wacha was living with a new family. "I've put off sharing this news as long as I could," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression."