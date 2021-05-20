See Andy Cohen Reunite With His "Beautiful" Dog Wacha One Year After Rehoming

Andy Cohen is spending some time with a dear friend.
The Watch What Happens Live host posted a video of himself reuniting with his old dog Wacha about one year after he'd announced the beagle-foxhound had been rehomed.
"It is my absolute lucky day today because I get to visit with my no. 1," he told his 4.1 million Instagram followers on May 19. "Hey Wacha, say hi to the people!"
Wagging his tail, the beloved pet lovingly licked Cohen's face. "We miss you, Wacha!" the Bravolebrity continued, giving the pup a kiss on the head. "It's a good day today, it's also beautiful out. And this dog is beautiful."
Last May, Cohen announced Wacha was living with a new family. "I've put off sharing this news as long as I could," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression."
Cohen made it clear that "no effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha." But "after an incident," several professionals led him to the conclusion that his home was "simply not a good place" for Wacha. Cohen noted "keeping him here could be catastrophic" for his 2-year-old son Ben "and worse for Wacha." And while he said the dog was "thriving" with his second family, Cohen noted it still wasn't an easy decision.
"We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone," he added. "I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home. I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him—let' be honest, when don't I think of him—it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha."
Cohen and Wacha have continued to see each other several times over the past year. And as he told his Radio Andy listeners last June, Wacha is happy. "This dog is going to stay in my life. He is a part of my life," he said. "It's just not anything that I could have imagined would happen, but it did and there we are."
