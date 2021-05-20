All the Details on E!'s 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Here's something to sing about!
Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards kicks off this Sunday, May 23 with star-studded, real-time coverage of all music's A-listers.
E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester and Rocsi Diaz will be live onsite at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with pop culture expert Naz Perez sharing their predictions on performances, who will win in the top categories and arrival reactions. iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad will also be hosting backstage interviews with Billboard Music Awards winners and finalists. The multi-platform coverage on-air, digital and across mobile and social begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
Additionally, E!'s second screen Live from E! Stream digital show launches on Twitter starting at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT featuring Rad.
For the inside scoop and last minute breaking news in the week leading up to the big night, E! News' Daily Pop is the go-to show every weekday at 11 a.m.
Twitter users are also invited for the first time ever to join NBC and E! News for a live all-access pass where fans will get exclusive access around the BBMAs venue throughout the night and during the live broadcast, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT.
Fans can further follow along on Instagram with E! Entertainment and E! News featuring a day-long Instagram Stories takeover for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at BBMAs.
The BBMAs coverage continues on Monday, May 24 with E! News livestream Post Pop featuring Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz. The duo will recap the biggest Billboard Music Awards moments and reveal what viewers didn't see on TV. Post Pop will air on the E! News Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app starting at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT.
E! News' The Rundown snapchat series, hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes, will also include special BBMAs post-awards coverage on Monday.
Fans can follow every moment of the Billboard Music Awards with exclusive behind-the-scenes content on E! News digital at eonline.com, @enews across social platforms (Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook) and E! Entertainment @eentertainment across social platforms (Instagram and Twitter). Style fans can also follow along @stylecollective on Instagram for a fashion-first approach to the night.
The Live From E!: 2021 Billboard Music Awards coverage on Twitter is thanks to brand partner Barbie.
Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards is produced by Live Digital Entertainment with Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith as executive producers.
Check out the complete schedule for all the 2021 Billboard Music Awards coverage on E!.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream featuring iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad.
6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards with panelists E! Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester, Rocsi Diaz and pop culture expert Naz Perez and iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad.
MONDAY, MAY 24
9:00 a.m. ET/ 6:00 a.m. PT
E!'s Post Pop: Biggest Moments from the Billboard Music Awards featuring Lilliana Vazquez and Victor Cruz.
11:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop featuring co-hosts Justin Sylvester and guest co-host Kym Whitley.
11:30 p.m. ET/PT
Nightly Pop featuring co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.