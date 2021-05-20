JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie Prew Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message to Her "Soulmate"

Watch : JoJo Siwa & Girlfriend Kylie's Rockin' Date Night

JoJo Siwa turned 18 years old on May 19 and received a birthday shout-out from her girlfriend Kylie Prew.

"Bestfriend/soulmate/forever person turned 18 today!!!!" Kylie, also 18, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos of the couple. "Happy birthday my love, 18 never looked so good ;)."

After reading the message, JoJo responded with a sweet message of her own. "I love you. so much. SO much," the YouTuber replied. "Thank you:)."

JoJo introduced her 10.8 million Instagram followers to Kylie in February, two weeks after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. At that time, JoJo shared she's dating "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world."

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" the "D.R.E.A.M." singer wrote on the social network in February. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!"