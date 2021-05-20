Mischa Barton Shares Why "Framing Britney Spears" Stirred Up Painful Memories About Her Own Early Fame

Watch : Why Mischa Barton REALLY Left "The O.C."

Mischa Barton is ready to take back the narrative.

In February, FX released The New York Times Presents' "Framing Britney Spears" episode, which documented the superstar's ongoing struggle to regain control of her finances and career after her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed her conservator in 2008.

But the bombshell report also examined the tabloid coverage of Britney Spears in the aughts, kicking off a reckoning for the media's treatment of young female celebrities at the time, including Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. Another one they just wouldn't leave alone? Barton.

Just 17 years old when she sky-rocketed to fame thanks to her breakout role as Marissa Cooper on The O.C., the theater-trained child actress became a paparazzi favorite in the early 2000s.

Her highs—attending the Oscars and Golden Globes, becoming a Chanel brand ambassador and landing the cover of Glamour, Elle and other major publications—and lows, such as her hospitalizations in 2007 and 2009 and her 2007 DUI arrest, all became fodder for public consumption, conversation and condemnation.