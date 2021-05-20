Kim Kardashian Has a Relatable AF Reaction to Khloe's "Negativity Jar" Suggestion

No more negativity.

In this clip from tonight's May 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian suggests a new family activity to help them change their attitudes. Specifically, the Good American mogul recommends to mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian that they put money in a "negativity jar" whenever they're unnecessarily critical.

"I have this fancy-schmancy jar," Khloe starts off. "Kourtney made a point saying like, 'Every time I walk in here, it's negative. People are like, what are you wearing? What did you do to your hair?'"

In an attempt to right this behavior, Khloe explains that, if caught being negative, the culprit will staple their name to a bill and submit it in the jar. She adds, "So, that at the end, whoever has the least amount of names in here, gets all the money."