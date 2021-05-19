You'll Be Surprised to Discover How Mandy Moore Achieved Her Blonde Makeover

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Mandy Moore looks more like her Princess Diaries character than she has in years.

As scrunchies and flared pants come back into style, it seems Mandy is also embracing 2000s trends once again!

The This is Us star, 37, is bringing us all back to the early aughts with her latest 'do, revealing this week that she has returned to blonde. Though she's a natural blonde, this is the lightest her hair has been in more than 15 years.

It goes without saying: Her latest look is basically a time machine that's transported us to her "Candy" days. The first time Mandy truly embraced being a brunette was for her role in 2002's A Walk to Remember, telling Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that the dark dye was "transformative." She added, "For the most part, I haven't gone back since." Until now!

Mandy turned to her colorist Nikki Lee, the co-owner of the celebrity-favored Nine Zero One Salon, to try a new shade of blonde this week.