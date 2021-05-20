Tracing Doja Cat's Meteoric Rise From Meme Queen to R&B Superstar

Watch : Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion & More Bring Their Fashion A-Game

It's hard to scroll through TikTok, Twitter or any other social media platform without hearing one of Doja Cat's songs.

The 25-year-old pop star, née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, emerged on the scene with both chill and upbeat songs that are simply too catchy to forget. The first time her followers experienced the mesmerizing phenomena that is her music was when she released "Mooo!" in 2019.

As the title of the song suggests, she quite literally moos, before singing the nursery rhyme "Old McDonald Had a Farm" and rapping about chilling in hay. As one would expect, the tune caught the attention of meme-obsessed internet users.

Having experienced success with "Mooo!" the artist re-released her 2018 debut studio album Amala in 2019, this time including her hit song, as well as the single "Juicy" featuring Tyga.

Then later that year, she quickly put out her sophomore album Hot Pink, which includes the fan-favorite single "Say So."

Like the age-old question, "What came first: the chicken or the egg?" pop culture fanatics find themselves asking, "Did 'Say So' make TikTok, or did TikTok make 'Say So'?"