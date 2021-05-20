Watch Honey Boo Boo Face the Truth About Her Health After Diabetes Scare

Watch : Does 15-Year-Old Honey Boo Boo Have Diabetes?

Maybe all of that delicious Sketti wasn't doctor approved.

Despite having a family history of diabetes, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson isn't one to jump at the chance to visit a doctor. But in an exclusive sneak peek at the May 21 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the 15-year-old reality star received some news she wasn't hoping to hear from a medical professional.

"If you do have diabetes, we have to get it under control," Dr. Blaney shared with Alana. "The main way to get that under control for you would be trying to lose weight."

Before a lab test is conducted, Alana admits to loving hot dogs, pizza rolls and chips. But according to the doctor, too many carbohydrates could lead to health problems.

"Carbohydrates make us feel good, stimulates things in our brain that make us feel happy," Dr. Blaney explained. "You've heard the term comfort food? That's why a lot of people tend to gravitate to those sort of foods."