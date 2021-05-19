How Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw Keep the Romance Alive With Baby Row

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw aren't slowing down anytime soon.

The new parents welcomed baby Row on Feb. 17, 2021, and both Stewart and McGraw have their hands full juggling parenthood, married life and work. The duo discussed how they keep the romance alive through it all on Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks. Sounds like an interesting topic for a father-in-law to hear about!

While McGraw swears he's the more romantic partner, Stewart added that they're both "equally thoughtful"—she even threw McGraw a surprise birthday party! "He's probably more romantic but I'm thoughtful," Stewart summed up. However, McGraw did surprise her with that swoon-worthy baby shower!

The couple tied the knot in December 2020, and Stewart is intent on keeping their newlywed status for as long as possible, even with baby Row by their side. "I think we were excited and definitely like, 'How is this going to affect our dynamic and our life?'" Stewart revealed about learning she was pregnant. "Like, we have our life and we have a baby. Most people with new babies can't separate the two but we've done a good job I think for the most part."