Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian's Latest Swim Collection Stretches up to 4 Sizes

Good American's Always Fits swimwear takes the stress out of bathing suit shopping.

By Marenah Dobin May 20, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingKhloe KardashianShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
E-COMM: Good American Swim Collection, Khloe KardashianCourtesy of Good American

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Swimsuit shopping can be very intimidating. After all, every person has weight fluctuations, right? That's why Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American launched the Always Fits line of swimwear. There are plenty of bathing suit lines, but this one has a "revolutionary approach to sizing and fit." These bathing suits have enough stretch to "account for size fluctuation and can be worn time and time again." 

This is the first swim collection that stretches up or down sizes, without losing its shape. Specifically, each suit can stretch to fit 3-4 different sizes, with fits ranging from 0-8 (XS-5XL) that guarantee the perfect fit every time. Each item from the collection retails for $39- $95. Check out some of our favorites below.

read
Camille Kostek's Swimwear Line Is Size-Inclusive, Supportive, and Suited for Every Summer Activity

Good American Always Fits One-Piece

This one-piece swimsuit is made from a comfortable, crinkle fabric that "adapts to your body changes and moves and grows with you." It's available in six stunning colors.

$89
Good American

Good American Rib Twist Front Tee & Rib Better Cheeky Bottom

Wear this twist front tee as a shirt and as a bathing suit top with the matching ribbed bikini bottoms.

 

 

$69
Top
$49
Bottom

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Channing Tatum's $5.6 Million Rustic Home

2
Exclusive

Watch Honey Boo Boo Confront Her Health After Diabetes Scare

3

Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

Good American Matte Good Halter Top & Good Boy Short

The Matte Good Halter Top provides maximum support and full coverage. Pair the adjustable top with the matching boy short bottoms. The boy shorts are full coverage, supportive, and smoothing.

$55
Halter Top
$58
Boy Short

Good American Rib Sport High Cut One Piece

This ribbed one piece has a high cut leg, open back, and a body-sculpting construction that provides lots of support. It has a power mesh inside that "holds you in."

$89
Good American

Good American High Shine Waist Cincher One Piece

The High Shine Waist Cincher One Piece is designed to "hold you in and hold you up." It has a tie front at the waist, a super high cut leg, a built-in bra, and adjustable straps.

$95
Good American

Good American Rib Khloe Halter & & Rib Better Cheeky Bottom

This glam bikini top has a plunging neckline with fully adjustable neck and back ties. The supportive swimsuit is made from the same ribbed fabric as the Rib Better Cheeky Bottom.

$55
Top
$49
Bottom

Up next: check out Naomi Osaka's Frankie's Bikini drop.

Trending Stories

1

Go Inside Channing Tatum's $5.6 Million Rustic Home

2
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

3

Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

4

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer

5

Cousins Chicago, True & Dream Are Killing Us With Cuteness in New Pics