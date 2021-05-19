See the Spot-On First Photo From Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell royal exit is getting the Lifetime treatment.

After the network chronicled the meeting and marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the next big chapter in the couple's story—stepping down as official working members of the royal family—is heading to the small screen. But, while Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is not yet ready for a viewing party, Lifetime gave fans a first look at the upcoming TV movie on Wednesday, May 19.

Thanks to a newly released promo photo, fans get to see the new actors taking over the roles of Harry and Meghan: Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton. In the picture, the pair embrace while Sydney sports a look reminiscent of the emerald caped dress by Emilia Wickstead that Meghan wore to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020, the couple's final public engagement as royals. Similarly, Jordan wears a blue suit akin to the one Harry donned for the occasion more than a year ago. Needless to say, it will make you do a double take.