Your '70s Trends Guide: How to Get Farrah Fawcett Hair, and Halston & The Serpent Style

Channel the iconic decade through tinted glasses, flare jeans, sequined caftans and more groovy styles.

By Emily Spain May 19, 2021 8:21 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleFarrah FawcettShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: 70s Fashion Guide, Farrah Fawcett, Rebecca Dayan, Jenna ColemanE! Illustration; Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Giovanni Rufino/Netflix; Roland Neveu/Netflix

Thanks to TikTok and shows like The Serpent and Halston on Netflix, '70s fashion is making a comeback!

Think psychedelic prints, tinted sunglasses, sequin embellishments and flare pants, just to name a few of the '70s-inspired trends taking over social media. Whether you're obsessed with Studio 54 fashion or want to feel groovy at your next summer soirée, we've rounded up 15 must-have styles that will help you usher in good vibes wherever you go. Oh, and don't forget to perfect your Farrah Fawcett hairdo for your next night out!

See below for our guide to the '70s fashion trends you're going to want to rock all summer long.

read
Soak Up the Sun Like These Stars in Colored Lens Sunglasses

ASOS MADE IN KENYA Maxi Dress in Neon Tie-Dye

With a tie-dye print, plunge neckline and thigh splits, you'll look like so groovy! We love this style for spending summer nights outside.

$87
$47
ASOS

PAMIX Retro Trendy Aviator Sunglasses

See the world through these bold orange tinted lenses. Plus, with a classic black aviator frame, what's not to love!

$14
Amazon

Zelie for She Springs Duster Jacket

Whether you wear this tie-dye duster jacket as a coverup or layer it over other flowy pieces, you'll look like Elsa Peretti in the Halston series.

$79
Nordstrom

Your Smile Silk Feeling Scarf

We love how Marie-Andrée in The Serpent styled her hair with silk scarves! This one on Amazon comes in a bunch of fun prints and colors to match your aesthetic.

$8
Amazon

NBD Suri Embroidered Top

Headed to your own Studio 54 party? This top with sequin embellishments and a scalloped hem is perfect for the occasion.

$148
Revolve

Open Edit Blazer

This off white blazer is definitely something Halston would pair with this signature black turtleneck.

$75
Nordstrom

BESTOPE 6-in-1 Curling Iron Wand Set

Want hair like Farrah Fawcett? Because same! We've been watching tons of TikTok tutorials to master the actress's iconic coif, and we're digging the style. We recommend using this curling wand set to get your desired curls.

$66
$44
Amazon

Heat Of The Moment Crochet Skirt

Ok this skirt screams '70s summer! We love the vibrant hues and delicate crochet construction. It's perfect for dressing up or down, too!

$108
Free People

UO Phoenix Plunging Tie-Back Tank Top

Tie-back tops are making a comeback! We like how this one has thicker straps and a fun psychedelic design.

$34
Urban Outfitters

ASOS DESIGN Sequin Embellished Cape Sleeve Mini Dress with Wrap Skirt

Can't afford a vintage Halston dress? Same. We found this gorgeous sequin cape sleeve dress that makes us want to dance.

$107
ASOS

Circus By Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Mule

Now that you have a chic dress to wear to your neighborhood's version of Studio 54, you need a fun pair of heels that will allow you to dance the night away in true '70s fashion.

$79
Urban Outfitters

DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans

We love the wash on these wide leg flare jeans from DL1961! Pair these with a halter top and you'll look so chic.

$229
Shopbop

Lilac Tie-Dye Chiffon Shirt

We're obsessed with this chiffon tie-dye set! It's giving us easy breezy '70s summertime vibes, and it's perfect for dressing up or down.

$48
$29
PrettyLittleThing
$42
$26 Bottom
PrettyLittleThing

Open Edit Satin Camp Shirt

Whether you layer this shirt or wear it alone, you'll look so chic and groovy!

$49
Nordstrom

High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans

Put on some disco music and get ready to dance with these vintage flare jeans! We love the medium indigo wash and lining details on this pair.

$90
$40
GAP

