The Vampire Diaries Creator Is Bringing Vampire Academy to Peacock

TV news you can sink your teeth into.

On Wednesday, May 19, Peacock announced that a TV adaptation of Vampire Academy is heading to the NBCUniversal streaming service. The new drama, which received a 10-episode order, has come about thanks to The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec. However, Plec isn't the only TVD alum attached to the project as Marguerite MacIntyre (a.k.a. Sheriff Liz Forbes) will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner.

If Vampire Academy sounds familiar to you, you're likely thinking of Richelle Mead's popular book series, which inspired this new TV show and a 2014 film adaptation starring Zoey Deutch. And, according to Plec, she has wanted to tackle this series for some time.

"When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make," she said in a statement. "And my immediate answer was Vampire Academy."

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

So, how will the Peacock original differ from the film adaptation? Well, Peacock teased "a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal." That certainly sounds different than the '14 movie, which has been described as a comedy horror film.

Angry/Kintop/Preger/Reliance/Kobal/Shutterstock

"In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society," the description continued. "This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre."

Sounds like it's time to pack a bag and head to this supernatural school!

While we wait for more Vampire Academy news, see all the details about new 2021–2022 TV shows below.

(E!, Universal Television and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

