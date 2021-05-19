Why JoJo Siwa's Coming Out Matters

Watch : JoJo Siwa "Couldn't Sleep for Days" After Coming Out

Coming out is never easy.

The choice of how and when to unfold yourself and reveal such vulnerability for a world that, though improving, has historically been rather unkind to the LGBTQ+ community is a deeply personal one to make. For some, it still remains a matter of life and death. And that's to say nothing of its ongoing process, the way you have to make choices every day about disclosure as you encounter new people, weighing the pursuit of an authentic life against protecting your safety and sanity.

There's a reason some people never do it at all.

Now imagine doing all that in front of—quite literally—the entire world before even turning 18.

That's exactly what Gen Z queen JoJo Siwa did earlier this year, months ahead of her birthday on May 19, when she subtly hinted at, and then loudly confirmed, her place in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome," JoJo told her fans during an Instagram Live in January. "And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy. Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome... I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"