All of the Real Housewives Who Have Dated Their Co-Star's Ex

Watch : "RHOA" Star Porsha Williams Engaged to Costar's Ex-Husband

"I need Andy and I need a camera."

That was the infamous .GIF making its way around the Internet last week after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced she was engaged—to Simon Guobadia, her co-star Falynn Guoadia's ex-husband. Because we could use four-part special on this relationship alone.

Porsha is already telling her truth. "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January," Porsha wrote in an Instagram caption. "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled."

But given that her reveal comes just after the Bravo hit's 13th season ended, like that producer once said: We need Andy Cohen and a camera to start rolling on the new season STAT.

While fans were rocked by Porsha and Simon's relationship, it's not the first time that a Housewife has dated another Housewife's ex, or, as we like to call it, douple dipping.

In the Big Apple, several men have been involved with not one, not two, but three RHONY ladies, including Tom D'Agostino, who was (briefly) married to Luann de Lesseps after dating two of her co-stars.