We've Found All of Rosalía's Fiery Fashion Statements On and Off the Red Carpet

Rosalía sure can rock the red carpet.

The Grammy-winning songstress has become a fashion It Girl, and we can't wait to see which look she pulls off next during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 23 on NBC. When she's not sporting a bodysuit, Rosalía opts for '90s throwbacks and see-through dresses for a confident, chic style.

Burberry and Balmain are some of her favorite designers and one of her personal favorite looks was at the British Fashion Council in 2020. "I always wanted to wear Iris Van Herpen," the singer captioned her show-stopping rouge gown on Instagram.

The BBMA Top Latin Female Artist nominee has wowed on the red carpets, from a flamenco-inspired 2020 Grammy Awards ensemble to a modern old Hollywood asymmetrical gown with a side cutout. The "Aute Couture" pop star definitely knows her favorite couture brands with many logo-mania looks.