See Kendall Jenner's Reaction to Lavish Gift From Boyfriend Devin Booker

Watch : Kendall Jenner Clears Up Those Pregnancy Rumors

Kendall Jenner certainly has something to toast to!

Boyfriend Devin Booker showed his support for Kendall's new business venture, 818 Tequila, with a stunning array of cacti and a flowered "818" display with the help of artist Jeff Leatham. Kendall shared a video of the gorgeous gift on Instagram with hearts and shocked face emojis. Leatham reposted also wishing her "congrats" on the exciting liquor launch.

"What an incredible experience I have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it's beautiful culture, and the beautiful people!" Kendall wrote on Instagram to commemorate the start of 818 Tequila on May 18. "@drink818 has launched in California...We will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!"

Kendall first announced she was developing a tequila company in February 2021.

"For almost 4 years i've been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila," Kendall captioned on February 16 with videos of her sampling the alcohol. "After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING...3.5 years later I think we've done it!"