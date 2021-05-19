How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making a Difference on Their 3-Year Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their third wedding anniversary by highlighting a cause close to their hearts.

On Wednesday, May 19, three years after the two exchanged vows in a royal wedding ceremony in London televised around the world, the couple's Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen announced a new joint initiative to build a Community Relief Center in India, which is struggling to deal with a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility will be located in the city of Mumbai. This is the third out of four Community Relief Centers that the Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen have commissioned. Construction of a facility in the Caribbean island of Dominica, a member of the British Commonwealth of nations that was hit by two major hurricanes in 2017, has already been completed. Another structure in Puerto Rico is still being developed.

"The purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they're based," Archewell, which the couple established in 2020 after announcing their royal exit, said in a statement. "During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens—or vaccination sites—and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families."