Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Netflix has big plans for the month of June. From a new season of Too Hot To Handle to movie favorites like Million Dollar Baby, see what's to come on the streaming service.

By Mike Vulpo May 19, 2021 5:36 PMTags
MoviesTVCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
Watch: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's "The Circle"

With COVID-19 restrictions finally starting to lift, looks like Netflix really doesn't want us to leave our couches this summer.

On Wednesday, May 19, the streaming service announced the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming this June. Spoiler alert: You're going to have a long list of things to watch under the sun.

For starters, the world's hottest no dating dating show better known as Too Hot to Handle is back with 10 sexy new singles. The 10-episode reality show will feature contestants trying to find a happily ever after. There's just one thing in the way of love and $100,000: They must follow the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind.

If you're more of a movie buff, you're also in luck! Oscar-winning films like Hilary Swank's Million Dollar Baby and Bradley Cooper's Silver Linings Playbook will also be available to stream. 

And, after much anticipation, comedian Kevin Hart will star in the Netflix film called Fatherhood, a heartfelt comedy-drama about loss and parenting from director Paul Weitz.

photos
Every TV Show on Peacock

Before we say goodbye to the month of May, pull out your calendars and reminder binders. It's time to make a note of what you'll need to watch throughout the month of June in our guide below. 

Lakeshore Entertainment

June 1

Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1—3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval 
Kim's Convenience: Season 5

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

2

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder’s Co-Star Shares Rare Insight Into Split

3

9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3

Warner Bros.

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up 
Creator's File: GOLD 
Dancing Queens 
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 
Summertime: Season 2 

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet 
Feel Good: Season 2
Sweet Tooth 
Trippin' with the Kandasamys 
Xtreme 

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats 

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake 
Fresh, Fried & Crispy 
LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle 

photos
New TV Shows Coming to Broadcast in 2021 and 2022

June 10

A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos 

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 
Lupin: Part 2 
Skater Girl 
Trese 
Wish Dragon 

June 13

Picture a Scientist
The Devil Below

June 14

Elite Short Stories 

The Weinstein Company/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com

June 15

FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind 
Workin' Moms: Season 5 

June 16

Lowriders
Penguin Town 
Silver Skates 

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 
Katla 
Silver Linings Playbook
The Gift: Season 3

June 18

A Family 
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood 
Jagame Thandhiram 
The Rational Life 
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals 

June 19

Nevertheless 

June 22

This Is Pop 

Netflix

June 23

Good on Paper 
Murder by the Coast 
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point 
Sisters on Track
The Naked Director: Season 2 
The Seventh Day

June 25

Sex/Life
The A List: Season 2 
The Ice Road 

June 26

Wonder Boy 

June 28

Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement 

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 

June 30

America: The Motion Picture 
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Mischa Barton Reveals the Truth Behind Her Exit From The O.C.

2

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder’s Co-Star Shares Rare Insight Into Split

3

9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3

4

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer

5

Ben Affleck's Beloved Red Sox Have a Sweet Message For Jennifer Lopez