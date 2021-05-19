Why the Star of Tim Burton's Wednesday Series Looks So Familiar

Watch : "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind

A creepy and kooky character. No, we aren't talking about You's Joe Goldberg.

However, we are talking about You actress Jenna Ortega landing the titular role in Netflix's live-action, coming-of-age comedy about Wednesday Addams. On Wednesday, May 19, the 18-year-old actress confirmed the casting news by taking to Instagram to share a selfie with the script.

"New chapter," she wrote. "Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*"

Ortega is best known for playing Ellie Alves, Joe's next-door neighbor, in season two of You. Other credits include Yes Day, Jane the Virgin and The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

As for the new series? The upcoming comedy—aptly named Wednesday and directed by Tim Burton—follows Morticia and Gomez Addams' death-obsessed daughter as she attends a peculiar new school.

In February, Netflix offered up the following description: "Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body."