Sara Ramirez Joins the Sex and the City Revival

The ladies of Sex and the City (soon to be known as And Just Like That) have gained a new pal.

Sara Ramírez has joined HBO Max's revival of the beloved comedy as Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is regularly featured. Per the streaming service, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

Executive producer Michael Patrick King, who's returning for the new series, said, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."