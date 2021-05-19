Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Welcomes First Baby Via Emergency C-Section

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn Is Pregnant

The Oppenheim Group officially has a new member!

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child together Christian Georges Dumontet on Saturday, May 15, Christine's rep confirms to E! News.

Christian's arrival via emergency C-section, per the rep, came just days after Christine walked the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted in Los Angeles. Christine, who donned a custom Cruella de Vil-inspired gown for the event, told her Instagram followers she was "literally about to pop" at the award show.

And pop she did. "Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," she shared with People. "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

Just days old and he's already a budding fashion icon, of course. "Let's just say he was born with good taste," she raved. "He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!"