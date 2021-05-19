Porsha Williams Addresses Pregnancy Speculation Following Surprise Engagement to Simon Guobadia

Watch : "RHOA" Star Porsha Williams Engaged to Costar's Ex-Husband

Porsha Williams denies hiding a baby bump.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed pregnancy rumors on the May 18 episode of podcast Dish Nation. "I'm not pregnant. I'm not pregnant. I am not pregnant," Porsha told her co-hosts. "This is not a shotgun wedding."

Porsha's engagement to RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband Simon Guobadia came as a surprise to fans last week. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on May 10, and despite cheating claims, seem to be going strong ahead of their walk down the aisle.

"We got engaged the Thursday before Mother's Day," Porsha gushed on Dish Nation. "It was very, very special."

Porsha is a mom to two-year-old daughter Pilar "PJ" from her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley, whom she broke up with for a second time in October 2020.

"Dennis and myself and Simon — my fiancé — were sitting there, and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing," she remembered. "I was like, 'Let's seal this moment with a picture and we posted it.' And then I woke up and I was like, 'What's happening? Why is everybody going crazy?' "