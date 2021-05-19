Emma Stone Dazzles at Cruella Premiere in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Watch : Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella

Lovely in Louis Vuitton!

Emma Stone rocked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Cruella, on Tuesday, May 18. For the special night, the Oscar winner's first major red carpet appearance since welcoming a baby with husband Dave McCary, Stone donned a Louis Vuitton pantsuit along with a gorgeous red purse. The event, which was one of the first big Hollywood premieres to be held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, was also attended by actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie.

Prior to the premiere, Stone chatted with E!'s Lilliana Vazquez about taking on the role of Cruella de Vil for Disney's live-action film. "It was fantastic. I really loved it," Stone, who transformed into a younger version of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain, said. "I also loved that she's kind of embracing her nature, the story of nature versus nurture a little bit."