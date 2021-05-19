Olivia Rodrigo Says She’s "Very Aware" of How Her Career Differs From Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez’s

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Olivia Rodrigo feels her transition from Disney+ star to full-fledged pop star has been an "absolute dream" (explicit lyrics included). In fact, she's quite cognizant of the freedoms she experiences when writing her music, compared to the Disney stars before her.

Speaking with NYLON in an interview published on Wednesday, May 19, the "good 4 u" singer explained that she's "very aware" of "that classic 'Disney pop girl' archetype" that fans might associate with Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, who all launched huge music careers after starring in their respective Disney Channel shows.

However, Olivia, 17, isn't entirely viewed the same way, and she's grateful she's achieving something that the 2000s stars may not have been able to.

"My music is definitely separate from my acting in a way I always dreamed would happen," she shared. "When 'drivers license' came out, everyone was like, 'I have no idea who this Olivia Rodrigo girl is, but I love this song.' That is the absolute dream for me, because I've always wanted to be taken seriously as a songwriter."