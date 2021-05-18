You Have to See This Game of Thrones Star’s 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

The Mountain has a new look these days.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, revealed that he is down 110 pounds after moving on from Strongman events and onto boxing.

He updated fans on his fitness journey with a shirtless six-pack pic on Instagram this week, writing, "From 205kg to 155kg," or about 451 pounds to 341 pounds.

Björnsson retired from Strongman competitions last year after he won Iceland's Strongest Man title for the 10th time in a row, he announced on Instagram last August.

The Icelandic actor is now sharing behind-the-scenes details of his fitness regimen with his fans. He documented a day of his life from Dubai and posted it to his YouTube channel on May 14. He reflected, "Feeling good, feeling healthy," later adding of his gym sessions, "I think I'm doing everything I can to push myself to the limits."