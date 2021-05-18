We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Praise be, it's Tuesday, which means we finally get a new episode of The Handmaid's Tale!

If your jaw is still on the floor after last week's episode, we're with you! Whether you're hosting a watch party for your vaccinated friends or screaming at your TV over Zoom with fellow Handmaid's Tale fans, we've rounded up everything you need to elevate your viewing experience. From personalized wine glasses and tees to candles and home decor, this merch will make you and your friends feel as fierce as June!

For everything you need for your Handmaid's Tale viewing party, scroll below!