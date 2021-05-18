Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Everything You Need for Your Handmaid's Tale Viewing Party

Blessed day, The Handmaid's Tale is back on tonight!

By Emily Spain May 18, 2021 9:15 PMTags
The Handmaid's TaleGeorge Kraychyk/Hulu

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Praise be, it's Tuesday, which means we finally get a new episode of The Handmaid's Tale

If your jaw is still on the floor after last week's episode, we're with you! Whether you're hosting a watch party for your vaccinated friends or screaming at your TV over Zoom with fellow Handmaid's Tale fans, we've rounded up everything you need to elevate your viewing experience. From personalized wine glasses and tees to candles and home decor, this merch will make you and your friends feel as fierce as June!

For everything you need for your Handmaid's Tale viewing party, scroll below!

Handmaid Tale Inspired Wine Glass by MattyJDesigns

Let's face it, a glass (or bottle) of wine and The Handmaid's Tale go well together! Choose from various show-inspired sayings for your wine glass like "Resist like June," "Praise Be Bitches" or "I'm Sorry Aunt Lydia."

$15
Etsy

Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum Cross Stitch Kit by CrossStitchKitsGifts

This kit includes everything you need to create your own cross stitch masterpiece and keep your blood pressure down while you're watching the show. Plus, it features the iconic saying "Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum," which translates to "Don't let the bastards grind you down."

$29
Etsy

The Handmaid's Tale Pomegranate + Red Tulip Book Scented Candle by NorthAveCandles

Featuring a blend of fruits, herbs, and light floral notes inspired by the series, this candle will set the tone for your viewing party. We love how the side label on the box of each candle details when/why/where each book was banned and/or challenged.

$24
Etsy

The Handmaid's Tale Praised Be Bitches Shirt by PinkRobotShirts

On Tuesdays, we wear Handmaid's Tale merch! This shirt features the iconic Gilead saying with a twist. Additionally, $1 from every shirt sold will help to feed senior citizens in the Orlando area through a donation to Seniors First of Central Florida.

$20
Etsy

The Handmaid's Tale Blessed Be the Fruit Loops T-Shirt

We don't know about you, but this shirt really speaks to us because 1. We love Froot Loops, and 2. We love this show! 

$21
RedBubble

Straight Out of Gilead Mug

Add some spice to your morning cup of coffee with this hilarious mug

$16
Amazon

Blessed be the Fruit Pullover Sweatshirt

Cozy up with this Handmaid's Tale-inspired sweatshirt while you're binge-watching the series.

$35
RedBubble

Handmaid's Tale

Customize these glasses with your last name or your spouse's name in true Gilead fashion! Not to mention, these stemless glasses make a great party favor for your viewing party.

$10
Etsy

Inspirational Mantra Cuff Bracelets by JoyCuffStore

Wear June's mantra on the daily to remind yourself of how strong and independent you are! Made with hypoallergenic materials and surgical grade 316L stainless steel, this cuff will never fade, rust, tarnish, corrode, stain or never turn your wrists green. 

$15
Amazon

I'm Sorry Aunt Lydia Funny T-Shirt

Available in black, navy, red, purple and light blue, wear this tee when you're feeling rebellious or doing something Aunt Lydia would not approve of.

$20
Amazon

The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

Already read Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale? Learn what happens 15 years after the events of the Handmaid's Tale through the testimonies of three women in Gilead, including Aunt Lydia.

$23
Amazon

Hulu Membership

If you have reached this part of the article and you don't have a Hulu account yet, treat yourself to thousands of films and TV shows or gift a membership to your friend who keeps using your account.

Buy @
Hulu

