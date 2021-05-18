Let Khloe Kardashian's Latest Sizzling Bikini Selfie Get You in the Summer Mood

Khloe Kardashian is ready for a hot girl summer.
On Tuesday, May 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping new selfie with her 145 million followers. In the new image, which served as an announcement for her latest Good American drop, the mother of one wore an itty-bitty green bikini.
The reality star turned businesswoman further displayed her killer curves by uploading a video of herself posing in front of the mirror. Close family friend Simon Huck said it best when he commented on the pic, "I mean you give us so much."
You can say that again!
Of course, Simon wasn't the only loved one to shout out Khloe's sizzling new snap. Sister Kim Kardashian left heart-eye and fire emojis alongside the following, "Wow!!!!!" Similarly, Andy Cohen left six fire emojis in the comments. Even Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host Morgan Stewart applauded the color choice of Khloe's bikini.
The Revenge Body star is surely no stranger to posting stunning bikini pics. We mean, Good American does have a swim line after all. Speaking of swimwear, it appears that Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner is also getting into the bikini game as she filed to trademark Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.
Perhaps we can expect a Good American-Kylie Swim collaboration in the future? Oh, we certainly hope so.
For now, you can get into the summer spirit by checking out Khloe's new pic and video above. Also, you can see her other striking two-piece moments below.
Don't forget, you can stream your favorite KUWTK episodes on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)