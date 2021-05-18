Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Slams "Frivolous" $5 Million Lawsuit Over Vagina Candles

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is slamming a lawsuit from a Texas resident who wasn't impressed with the company's candles.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Colby Watson alleges that Goop and Heretic's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candles "explode or suffer catastrophic failure during the candle's normal usage because of a design defect and/or manufacturing flaw."

According to court documents, this is a class action complaint on behalf of the plaintiff and other purchasers of the candle. They are seeking damages in excess of $5,000,000. Heretic is not listed as a defendant.

In a statement from Goop, however, the company based out of Santa Monica, Calif. defended the candles that remain for sale online today.

"We're confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product," Goop's statement read. "We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle—has substantiated the product's performance and safety through industry standard testing."