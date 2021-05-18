Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Naomi Campbell Announces She's a Mom: See the Sweet Picture of Her Daughter

The fashion world is celebrating Naomi Campbell after the 50-year-old supermodel announced she is a mom to a baby girl. Read on for the runway icon's announcement and the first photo of her baby.

By Samantha Schnurr May 18, 2021 2:48 PMTags
BabiesNaomi CampbellCeleb Kids
Naomi Campbell is a model, a fashion mogul and, now, a mom! 

On Tuesday, May 18, the runway icon took to Instagram with a milestone personal announcement. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the 50-year-old fashionista wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

As part of the announcement, Naomi shared a photo of her daughter's pint-sized feet in her hand. Her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell also celebrated the family's special news, writing on Instagram, "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother."

Becoming a parent is something Naomi has yearned for in recent years. "I think about having children all the time," she said during a 2017 interview with ES Magazine. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

2021 Celebrity Babies

Two years later, she once again hinted at motherhood plans. "Not yet," she told WSJ. Magazine in 2019 about having kids, per People. "I'll see what the universe brings me."

Now that the time has officially come, Naomi's famous friends and fashion colleagues couldn't be more thrilled about her special news. "Oh my goodness congrats lady!" Zoe Saldana commented on Instagram. "What a blessing!!!" Echoed Tina Knowles, "Yess !!!!! what a blessing!!!!"

Donatella Versace wrote, "Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can't WAIT to meet her!!"

As for Marc Jacobs, he wrote, "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

