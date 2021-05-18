Why Emma Stone Is Convinced Leonardo DiCaprio Thinks She's a "Little Weird"

While his birth name is Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone will always think of him as Jack Dawson.
If you grew up in the '90s, it's likely you can relate to the Cruella star. After all, that role in Titanic turned him into the Hollywood heartthrob and basically solidified his movie star status. At the time, Stone was 9 years old and, like many girls around the country, a fan. Exactly two decades later, things came full circle for the La La Land actress when she won her first Oscar, presented to her by—take a guess—DiCaprio himself.
During an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Stone was asked what her memory is of winning the Oscar on that milestone night. "Leonardo DiCaprio," she told Jess Cagle without hesitation. "That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo. I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it."
Of course, at this point in her life, it's not so strange for the two stars to see each other at industry gatherings as peers, but the Titanic fandom remains for Stone. As she explained, ""I think he probably thinks I'm like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I'm kind of like, 'Hey, how's it going?' You know, just in little moments when you're at the same event or something. He's very sweet though."
If you've ever wondered what the A-list actor is like in real life, take it from Stone: "He's very tall," she said, "and he's so lovely." And while the childhood memory of him still lingers for her, Stone acknowledged that he's ultimately a person just like the rest of us.
"It doesn't really seem fair because then it's like putting someone in a place that like no human beings should really be in that kind of place," she said. "That's silly—like nobody's any different than anybody." Still, as she admitted, "He's stuck in my head as Jack Dawson. He just always will be."