Meet the Men and the Box Who Will Woo Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette

As if we weren't already tired enough, ABC is out here playing games with us.
The network just revealed the names, faces, ages, occupations and hometowns of the men vying for the heart of Katie Thurston, the newest star of The Bachelorette, and something is...amiss. There are 29 men and one mysterious box, for some reason. Instead of "Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA," we get, "??????, ??, in a box from ??????."
You wanna know our first guess about what's in the box? A vibrator. Not only would that go right along with Katie's now iconic limo entrance from the last season of The Bachelor, but it would also provide a genius twist. Katie could pick a man, or she could just pick a vibrator. You don't have to worry about a vibrator cheating, or breaking up with you, or saying or doing anything that could be considered racist!
We're guessing that's not what's happening here, but wouldn't it be fun if it were?
Anyway, let's look at some dudes.
There are 29 of them, and they range in ages from 25 to 36. There are two Andrews and two Connors, though one Connor spells it like "Conor." There's a Brandon and a Brendan, and three men who have the word "software" in their job description. One man is a dancer, one man sells zippers (maybe, if we're reading that right) and one is a "surgical skin salesman."
We're totally sure that surgical skin sales are on the up and up, but we also can't help but worry that Jeff could also be a creative and entrepreneurial serial killer.
All our best to Katie! Scroll down to meet all of the guys, and the box, we guess.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.