Nick Jonas Breaks His Silence After Suffering Injuries in Bike Accident

Nick Jonas sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident and has now returned to work, he revealed while filming The Voice on Monday, May 17.

On the set of the live NBC singing competition, Nick shared that he cracked his rib after taking "a spill on a bike" and suffered "a few other bumps and bruises" as well.

At the start of the new episode of The Voice, host Carson Daly turned to the Jonas Brothers star to address recent reports about his accident. "Before we get started, let's just turn to our friend, Nick Jonas. How are you feeling, buddy?" Carson asked.

Nick, 28, responded, "I'm feeling OK. I've been better, but I'm doing all right," before explaining the extent of his injuries.

"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh," the coach noted.