Robert Langdon Has a New Code to Crack in Action-Packed Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Trailer

It's time to crack the code.

On Monday, May 17, Peacock released the first look for their upcoming thriller series, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol. The new drama, which is based on Dan Brown's best-selling novel of the same name, once again, thrusts Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon into a captivating mystery.

However, unfortunately for fan of Tom Hanks, who previously played the popular professor in the big screen films Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code, Langdon will be played by Ashley Zukerman. This casting seems appropriate as the latest Dan Brown adaptation follows the professor earlier in his career.

In fact, Peacock clarified in their description: "The series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor (Eddie Izzard) and thwart a chilling global conspiracy."

In addition to Zukerman and Izzard, The Lost Symbol stars Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez and Beau Knapp.