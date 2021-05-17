Tallulah Willis Says She "Punished" Herself for "Not Looking Like" Mom Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis recently opened up about how she "resented" looking like her dad, Bruce Willis.
The 27-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 16 to discuss what it's been like growing up in the shadow of one of Hollywood's most legendary couples. Before diving into more detail, the Bandits actress first shared a body dysmorphic disorder trigger warning.
"Took me way too long to realize that," Tallulah began her caption, adding, "A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change."
When reflecting on the physical similarities she shares with Bruce, Tallulah admitted she "punished" herself for "not looking like" her mother, Demi Moore, explaining, "After being told I was BW twin since birth-I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE!"
However, she shared she's come to realize she's "inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hair do! (As are you)."
The star shared an uplifting message to her followers, noting, "You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides."
Tallulah offered more advice and encouraged her fans to not be afraid to ask for help if they need it.
As she put it, "We all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help. Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."
Tallulah shared the things that help her when she's in a "BDD spiral," describing that she goes for walks, takes a break from social media, reads fantasy fiction novels and has people in her inner circle she can talk to when she's triggered (to name a few).
Many praised the clothing designer for her encouraging words, with Demi commenting, "Beautifully realized. Beautifully expressed. Beautiful to witness."
Model Tess Holliday replied, "Love you"
One follower wrote, "You are the perfect blend of both your parents, and that makes you uniquely you!"
Earlier this month, the fashionista announced an exciting update in her life: Shes' engaged to director Dillon Buss.
"with absolute most certainty," she posted on May 4, with the filmmaker sharing, "I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."