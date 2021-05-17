How Nikki and Brie Bella Got Red Carpet Ready for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Bella twins are making a splash with their return to the red carpet!

On Monday, May 17, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella prepared to serve as presenters for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted award show. But before handing out any golden popcorn trophies, the Total Bellas stars decided to dress to impress with help from a fabulous glam squad.

As seen on the red carpet, the proud moms chose two gowns from Maria Lucia Hohan. As for their hair and makeup, we have all the secrets behind the look.

"I took inspiration from the dresses, which gave us mermaid vibes," celebrity makeup artist Eileen Sandoval exclusively shared with E! News. "We wanted to go for a wet glossy type of look for Brie so I added lots of glow to the face and body, as well as sparkle to the eyes using eyeshadow with shimmer and glitter pigments."

Eileen continued, "For Nikki, a winged liner was essential and I kept the lips soft with a hint of pink."